Boston hospital brings back mask requirement in unit affected by COVID cluster

The masking mandate inside hospitals in Massachusetts was, by and large, lifted in May, and face coverings became optional.

But now, there's been a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

"It's something that could have been completely prevented," said Harvard Medical School instructor Dr. Lara Jirmanus. "It's a shame and a pity."

A hospital spokesperson says the facility detected a cluster of COVID cases among staff and patients, isolated those patients, and reinstated universal masking in the affected unit.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

As of Monday night, Beth Israel has not said how many people were diagnosed with COVID, where in the hospital the cluster was identified, or how it spread.

Most Massachusetts hospitals lifted their mask requirements when the COVID emergency came to an end.

"Some people said, 'Well, we're not totally sure what's going to happen,'" said Jirmanus. "Well, I think we all know what was going to happen. When you take away masks in health care, you have outbreaks."

Jirmanus has been one of the leading voices urging health care facilities to keep masking mandatory.

She says Beth Israel needs to be more forthcoming about the situation.

"The information about outbreaks should be public," she said. "It should be made publicly available. We track other infections. We should be tracking hospital-acquired COVID, as well."

NBC10 Boston asked Tufts Medical Center, Brigham and Women's, Massachusetts General Hospital, and UMass Memorial Medical Center if they will consider reinstating any mask mandates, but they did not respond to requests for comment.