Boston police looking for missing 76-year-old

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 76-year-old man from Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

Boston police say Richard Gelzer was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 25 Ruggles Street, wearing a yellow jersey with dark pants.

According to police, Gelzer suffers from mental health issues. He's about 5’8 and 150 pounds, and is known to frequent the Nubian Square/Tropical Foods and the Mass Ave area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston detectives at 617-343-6683.