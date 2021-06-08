Local

Boston Police Officer Arrested in Domestic Violence Case

Alexis Herrera-Brea, who has been with the Boston Police Department since 2017, was arrested by members of its Domestic Violence Unit on assault and battery charges

An officer with the Boston Police Department has been arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident.

Alexis Herrera-Brea, who has been with the department since September of 2017, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by members of its Domestic Violence Unit.

Herrera-Brea is facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery "after being involved in a domestic violence incident involving a non-intimate family member," according to police.

The department placed Herrera-Brea on administrative leave, and the Boston Police Anti-Corruption Unit is investigating.

"This alleged behavior is completely unacceptable for any member of the Boston Police Department and will be fully investigated," Superintendent in Chief Gregory Long said in a statement. "The Boston Police Department will continue to ensure our integrity and credibility by taking all alleged domestic violence matters involving department employees seriously."

Herrera-Brea is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court, police said.

