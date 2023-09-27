allston

Boston police officer hit by vehicle in Allston

Police say the officer was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

By Malcolm Johnson

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Boston police officer suffered minor injuries when they were hit by a vehicle in Allston Wednesday.

The officer was helping at a crash scene near the Shell gas station on Cambridge Street when one of the vehicles involved slipped back into gear, according to Boston police.

Police say the officer was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK. He was able to stop the idling car from rolling into traffic.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

allston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us