Boston police warn residents of kidnapping ransom scam

Boston Police is warning residents of scam ransom calls people have received alleging their loved one has been kidnapped.

Police say some parents and relatives in the Boston area have received a phone call claiming that their child was being held hostage and demanding that the parents or relatives pay a ransom. According to police, during the ransom call, children can be heard crying in the background to make the call more believable.

Police are urging anyone who receive such calls to contact the police department immediately, noting the phone number where the call or text originated. People who receive a scam call should also attempt to contact the person involved through normal channels of communication to confirm their wellbeing.

Police also released additional guidelines to confirm the hoax, such as asking the caller for specific information about where the family member is located; have the caller physically describe the family member to see if the caller can provide some level of detail that could help confirm or dispel the claim.