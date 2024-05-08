Crime and Courts

Masked robber holds up gas station in Burlington, Mass.

By Asher Klein

An armed and masked robber stole hundreds of dollars from a gas station in Burlington, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers were still looking for the person who held up the Mobil gas station on Bedford Street at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Burlington Police Department.

Wearing a mask and gloves, the robber brandished what looked to be a semiautomatic gun and demanded money, taking about $400 and fleeing down Bedford Street, police said.

A police dog was brought in to search for the robber, thought to be a man about 5-foot-10, but he wasn't found. No one was hurt inside the gas station.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call police at 781-272-1212.

