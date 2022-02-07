Burlington, Mass. Police End Search for Armed Men in Reservoir Area

Burlington police have concluded a search in the area near the Mill Pond Reservoir for two men, one of whom they say may be armed.

Police said Monday afternoon that one of the men may be armed with a handgun. He is described as around 20 years old, 5'10", 170 pounds, wearing gray sweatpants and sneakers. The second man is described as wearing all black and having a mustache.

After a search of the area, police said neither man was found and that they likely left the area. It was not immediately clear why police were looking for these men.

