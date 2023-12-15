Rhode Island

2 bypass lanes open on Providence's Washington Bridge

The DOT said drivers should still use the detours in East Providence when possible to avoid bumper-to-bumper traffic on the bridge, according to WJAR-TV

By Anthony Vega

Two bypass lanes on the Washington Bridge on Interstate 195 in Providence, Rhode Island, opened on Friday, according to WJAR-TV.

The Department of Transportation said the bypass lanes on the eastbound side of the bridge is safe for drivers because it was rebuilt within the past 15 years, reported WJAR-TV.

The opening was done earlier than expected. The Department of Transportation initially said the process would take two weeks.

Even with the bypass lanes, traffic is still expected, considering how it's only two lanes for drivers instead of four.

Some on-ramps to I-195 west will still be closed, including Taunton and Warren avenues and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Ferry services between Bristol and Providence will open on Monday, depending on the weather, reported WJAR-TV. The DOT will offer transportation to get commuters to the ferries. The shuttles will go from India Point Park to Kennedy Plaza and the train station in Providence, as well as Colt State Park in Bristol.

The westbound lanes on the eastbound side of the bridge abruptly shut down Monday after the DOT found a "critical failure of some bridge components." The repair work could take months to fix.

The Washington Bridge carries I-195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key gateway to Rhode Island's largest city. It carries close to 100,000 vehicles every day.

