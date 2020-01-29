Local
Callers Leave Sen. Collins Profane Voicemails Over Pending Impeachment Vote

The Maine Republican has received several profanity-laced calls ahead of upcoming impeachment vote

By Abby Vervaeke

Sen. Susan Collin, R-Maine, is receiving borderline threatening calls and voicemails ahead of an impeachment vote, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine, which obtained several of the voicemails.

The callers accuse Collins of protecting President Donald Trump and say the senator is a traitor. A spokesperson for Collins told News Center Maine that one in every 25 calls her office received was targeted, profanity-laced and verges on threatening.

The Senate impeachment trial entered the questioning phase on Wednesday. A vote on whether to allow new witnesses to testify in the impeachment trial of Trump is expected later this week.

Collins, along with Republican Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have expressed to varying degrees a desire to hear new witnesses testify, despite the.

A moderate Republican finishing her fourth term in the Senate, Collins is seen as particularly vulnerable to losing in the 2020 election. Her state is balanced between the two parties, and Democrats have been pushing to oust her since she voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

