Community in Mass. Celebrates Coronation of King Charles III

The ceremony is over in London but the party is just getting started in Acton, Massachusetts after the coronation of King Charles III.

King Charles the third was crowned earlier this morning, officially becoming the oldest person to assume the British throne.

The first coronation in seventy years streaming live earlier this morning for the very first time, just one of several modern adjustments to the religious ceremony that dates back to 1154.

And it will be playing on repeat all day at the Bee's Knees in Acton.

They’ve been planning a coronation day celebration for the whole community for over a year. They’re serving tea, pork pies and authentic British sausages from Thwaites in Methuen.

People were invited to dress for the occasion, most experiencing the pomp and circumstance for the first time.

“Its history there’s always been kings and queens for centuries past its part of being British you just grow up with this…” said Bee's Knees owner Donna Biscotti.

The owner says they’re expecting so many people that they’re getting a police detail.