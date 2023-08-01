Crash on I-95 causes fire in RI storage building, driver seriously hurt

A driver was seriously hurt and their vehicle caught fire, spreading flames to a U-Haul storage building, on Interstate 95 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, early Tuesday morning, police said.

A charred pickup truck remained at the scene and clouds of smoke billowed from the building during the fire, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

The driver was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries, state police said. They didn't identify the driver or say what's believed to have led to the crash.

It took place about 5:24 a.m. on I-95 north, just before Exit 40. Police said the vehicle lost control, hitting two light poles and then the guard rail on the exit ramp, where it caught fire.

Flames fully engulfed the vehicle and spread to the nearby U-Haul Storage building, which was damaged, police said.