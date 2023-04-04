Local

Malden

Crews Respond to Overnight Fire in Malden

No firefighters or civilians were hurt during the fire

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews in Malden, Massachusetts, responded to a fire overnight, arriving to the scene to find two cars fully involved with flames in a driveway.

The Malden Fire Department responded to Hancock Road, where crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to a home. The fire, did, though, spread to a second house.

Everyone was able to get out safely, fire officials said, adding that there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it appears to have come from one of the cars.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Red Cross has been called in to help those impacted.

More Malden News

theft Mar 27

2 Teens Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Rifle From Mass. State Trooper's Cruiser

mbta Mar 17

Man Threatened T Riders With Pet Rat at Malden Station, Police Say

This article tagged under:

Malden
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us