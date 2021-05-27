Swimmer Found Dead After Going Missing at Milton Pond

A man who went missing while swimming at a pond Thursday in Milton, Massachusetts, has been found dead.

The Boston Fire Department confirmed shortly after 7 p.m. that it had divers in the water at Houghton's Pond, where a person had gone missing. Fire crews from Milton, the Massachusetts State Police and the Boston Parks Department were also on scene.

State police said the man's body was recovered shortly before 8 p.m.

The victim has not been publicly identified. No further information was immediately available.