DA to announce ‘major breakthrough' in unsolved 1989 homicide in small Mass. town

The Northwestern District Attorney's Office says it will announce a major breakthrough in an unsolved 1989 homicide in Warwick, Massachusetts, at a press conference Thursday morning.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.

The district attorney's office did not release additional details about the case, saying only that it has to do with the discovery of human remains in Warwick back in 1989. Warwick, a town of about 800 residents, is located along the New Hampshire border in the northwestern part of the state.

According to the Greenfield Reporter, the dismembered remains of a woman was found on June 24, 1989 on the side of Route 78 near the entrance to Mount Grace State Forest. The body was found by a passerby and was believed to have been there between two and three months.

The woman's identity and that of her killer have remained unknown, but the district attorney's office and state police have been working with a forensic genealogy company in an effort to solve the case.