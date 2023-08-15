Daughter of Mass. fire official fatally pinned between trucks in Maine

A 21-year-old woman from Methuen, Massachusetts, died Monday night when she became pinned between two pickup trucks in Long Island, Maine.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim as 21-year-old Alyssa Fluet. She is the daughter of Methuen Fire Department Asst. Chief Mike Fluet and his wife Diane.

Methuen Mayor Neil Perry, Fire Chief Tim Sheehy, Police Chief Scott McNamara and the City of Methuen jointly announced Tuesday they are mourning the young woman's death after she was killed in "a tragic auto accident" on Aug. 14, the city said.

Chief McNamara and the men & women of the Methuen Police Department extend our condolences to the Fluet family as well as our brothers and sisters from the Methuen Fire Department. https://t.co/nnXAKzN2g3 — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) August 15, 2023

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Alyssa Fluet was a graduate of Methuen High School and a student at Salem State University.

"Alyssa had a love of the theater, performing, and spreading her cheerful and creative personality to friends and family," the city wrote on Facebook. "This outgoing daughter of Methuen brought joy to all who crossed her path."

The city said it joins countless people in sending prayers and support to Alyssa's parents and her sister Abigail.

"We ask that you join us in this support by respecting the family’s privacy at this most difficult time," the Facebook post read.

The sheriff's office in Maine says it responded to the area of 1106 Island Avenue in Long Island around 8:04 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash, and found Alyssa Fluet pinned between two Ford Rangers. She died from her injuries at the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, a 1998 Ford Ranger and 2004 Ford Ranger were both parked and unoccupied when the 90s pickup truck began to roll from a parked position.

Alyssa Fluet was attempting to stop the vehicle from moving and became pinned when it struck the 2004 pickup truck, killing her.

A preliminary investigation reveals that motor vehicle defects were a contributing factor in what happened. The incident remains under investigation at this time.