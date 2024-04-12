Dave's Hot Chicken opening new location in Greater Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A growing chain of chicken places is further expanding into the Greater Boston area, opening in the space where a location of a shrinking chain of chicken spots had been.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Dave's Hot Chicken is planning to open in Medford, moving into the former Boston Market space at Wellington Circle Plaza. Once it opens, the new outlet of Dave's Hot Chicken will join others in Boston's Theatre District, Dorchester's South Bay, Braintree, Chelmsford, Dorchester, Framingham, Newton, Saugus, and Woburn, while the Medford location of Boston Market joins others that have recently closed in Saugus and Waltham--and it appears that the Quincy outlet may be closed as well, though we are trying to confirm whether this is a permanent closure. (If so, that would mean that there are no remaining locations of the chain inside Route 128.)

The address for the upcoming Dave's Hot Chicken (and now-closed Boston Market) in Medford is 616 Fellsway, Medford, MA, 02155. The website for all locations of Dave's Hot Chicken can be found at https://www.daveshotchicken.com/ while the website for Boston Market is at https://www.bostonmarket.com/

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

