Person dead at Lunenberg trailer park, suspect in custody

A person died and another was arrested in a domestic incident at a trailer park in Lunenberg, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, authorities said.

The alleged victim was found at the complex on Massachusetts Avenue after police were called about 8:45 p.m. She was pronounced dead after being rushed the a local hospital, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.

A suspect in the death was arrested, prosecutors said. He was due in Fitchburg District Court Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors didn't share the names or more information about the two people allegedly involved in the incident or what charges the suspect faces.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Authorities had initially called the incident an unattended death and said there was no danger to the public for what appeared to be an isolated incident.