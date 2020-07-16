The State of Maine is trying to decide what to do with dozens of spiders and a few scorpions found in a motel room.

Last Friday, the owner of the Inn Town Motel in Norway, Maine, discovered 37 tarantulas, a wolf spider and at least three scorpions when checking a room.

He reported the animals to the police, who seized them with Maine game wardens.

The creatures have since been brought to animal rehabilitator Drew Desjardins, who operates Mr. Drew and His Animals Too, an animal education and care center in Lewiston.

“They weren’t really certain what was what and they asked if I could be willing to take them in and help them out,” said Desjardins on Thursday.

He added that all of the spiders and scorpions appeared to be well cared for, though they’re low maintenance to begin with.

“They’re an ideal pet... they’re not aggressive like movies make them out to be,” he said.

By this week, he had identified the species of just about all the spiders and scorpions. He believes the vast majority of them are illegal to own in Maine without special permits from the state.

As of Thursday, the owner of the arachnids had not been charged by game wardens, though Desjardins said it’s not entirely clear if that person will get them all back.

Some may stay with Desjardins or, if asked by the state, he may have to send them to states like New Hampshire, where rules about keeping the animals are different.

Either way, people at the motel where the animals were found say the incident was not so much disturbing as it was surprising, and they hope the creatures find a permanent home.

“I hope they get the care they need, are treated well and put in a good place,” said one man, explaining that, in his view, “that’s where they need to be.”