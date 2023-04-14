Driver Charged in Crash That Sent Car Smashing Into Roslindale Home

A man is facing charges after prosecutors say he caused a crash that sent a car smashing into a home in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood in March, killing one man and injuring another.

The crash occurred in the 3900 block of Washington Street on the afternoon of March 26. Prosecutors from the Suffolk Country District Attorney's office said the suspect, 20-year-old Juan Medina, was driving a Honda CRV on Washington Street when he turned into the opposite lane, forcing a Honda Accord to swerve and hit a minivan and a nearby home.

The two victims were on or near the porch at the moment of the crash. One of them 60-year-old Edigio D'Antuony, was killed. The other, a 62-year-old who was not publicly identified, was seriously hurt.

Prosecutors allege that Medina got out of his SUV after the crash, made a call and then left the area without talking to police to leaving any identifying information. He faces motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and other charges.

The Accord's driver stayed after the crash and has not been charged.