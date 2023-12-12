Driver dies in crash after failing to stop at Easthampton intersection, DA says

The vehicle didn't stop at the stop sign on Pomeroy Meadow Road, where it meets Loudville Road and Glendale and West streets

By Asher Klein

An image of caution tape.
NBC 7

A man died when his vehicle crashed off the road at an intersection in Easthampton, Massachusetts, and flew into a field Tuesday morning, officials said.

The 21-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, near the eastern end of Pomeroy Meadow Road, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. He has not yet been identified. beyond being from Southampton.

The cause of the crash, which took place about 6:40 a.m., remained under investigation on Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle didn't stop at the stop sign on Pomeroy Meadow Road, where it meets Loudville Road and Glendale and West streets, and then flew into a field after crashing into a guardrail, prosecutors said. The vehicle ended up in the woods.

The state police investigation into what happened caused road closures for hours.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

State medical examiners were working to find the driver's cause of death.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us