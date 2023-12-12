A man died when his vehicle crashed off the road at an intersection in Easthampton, Massachusetts, and flew into a field Tuesday morning, officials said.

The 21-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, near the eastern end of Pomeroy Meadow Road, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. He has not yet been identified. beyond being from Southampton.

The cause of the crash, which took place about 6:40 a.m., remained under investigation on Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle didn't stop at the stop sign on Pomeroy Meadow Road, where it meets Loudville Road and Glendale and West streets, and then flew into a field after crashing into a guardrail, prosecutors said. The vehicle ended up in the woods.

The state police investigation into what happened caused road closures for hours.

State medical examiners were working to find the driver's cause of death.