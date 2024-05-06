Driver killed in fiery rollover crash on I-89 in Vermont overnight

The driver of a pickup truck that burst into flames after a rollover crash on Interstate 89 in Vermont overnight has died, according to state police.

Vermont State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-89 south in Georgia around 11:59 p.m. Sunday. A Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck had reportedly rolled over and was on fire.

Upon arrival, state police troopers said the vehicle was in the median of the interstate, fully engulfed in flames.

Georgia firefighters extinguished the flames and troopers determined that the lone person in the vehicle, the driver, had sustained fatal injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the crash and the identity of the driver remains ongoing due to the significant damage caused by the fire, state police said. The driver's body has been taken to the chief medical examiner's office, where an autopsy will be conducted.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-524-5993.