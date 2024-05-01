Driver seriously injured after being thrown from car following crash on I-93 in NH

A 23-year-old New Hampshire man was seriously injured after he was thrown from his car after a rollover crash on Interstate 93 north on Tuesday night.

New Hampshire State Police said they responded to a crash around 7:48 p.m. Tuesday on I-93 north in Hooksett near mile marker 24. Initial reports said the car had gone off the road and crashed and the driver had been thrown from the vehicle.

Investigators determined that a 2000 Toyota Corolla had left the highway on the right side, rolling over multiple times before hitting a tree and coming to a rest. At some point during the crash, they said the driver was thrown from the car.

The driver, identified by police as Kristian M. Whittum, of Hooksett, was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester with serious injuries.

Multiple northbound lanes were closed in the area of the crash until about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information that could assist state police in their investigation are asked to contact Trooper Kevin Gazlay at 603-223-4381 or kevin.j.gazlay@dos.nh.gov.