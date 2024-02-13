everett

Everett shooting leaves male injured

A person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Everett, Massachusetts

Police say a person was injured after shots were fired Tuesday evening in Everett, Massachusetts.

The shooting occurred in the area of Courtland Street and Robin Street, Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie wrote on social media.

Officers responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. to find a male hurt. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mazzie said police were interested in speaking with another male, who was wearing camouflage clothing and an orange face mask.

No further information was immediately available.

