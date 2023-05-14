Fall River Man Killed, Perpetrator Not Yet Found

Authorities say a young man died early Sunday morning in Fall River, succumbing to a gunshot wound from an attack hours before.

Diamonte Odom, a 23-year-old male from Fall River was shot near 275 County St. Saturday evening around 10:44 p.m., said officials.

First responders found Odom laying on the sidewalk, wounded but still alive. Odom was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, and was pronounced dead Sunday morning at 2:40 a.m., said officials.

Officials said the investigation into Odom's death is "extremely active" right now, as no suspect is currently in custody.