Firefighters battling large blaze in Randolph

Firefighters have responded to a large blaze at a multi-family residence in Randolph, Massachusetts.

Information is extremely limited at this time but the Randolph Fire Department confirmed they are on scene at the blaze on Bridle Path Circle.

Video taken from nearby the fire shows bright orange and yellow flames shooting into the sky, with dark smoke billowing above.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

NBC10 Boston has a crew on its way, and this article will be updated when more information is available.