Local

burlington

Firefighters Called to Apartment Fire in Burlington, Mass.

No injuries have been reported

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

Officials said no injuries have been reported in the fire at Baron Park Lane, but it is not clear how many people live in the building or if any of them are displaced.

The Middlesex Turnpike Extension was closed between Bedford Street and A Street during the call.

More details were not immediately available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

burlington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us