Firefighters Called to Apartment Fire in Burlington, Mass.

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

Officials said no injuries have been reported in the fire at Baron Park Lane, but it is not clear how many people live in the building or if any of them are displaced.

The Middlesex Turnpike Extension was closed between Bedford Street and A Street during the call.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.