Former Red Sox executive Larry Lucchino has died, team says

Former Boston Red Sox executive Larry Lucchino has died, the team confirmed Tuesday. He was 78 years old.

Lucchino served as the team's president and CEO for 14 years, from 2002 through 2015, a period during which the Red Sox won three World Series. He helped bring together the group led by John Henry and Tom Werner that purchased the team in 2001. He most recently served as chairman and principal owner of the Worcester Red Sox.

“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved brother and uncle, Lawrence Lucchino, passed away on April 2 surrounded by his family. The Lucchino family wishes to thank his friends and caregivers who, over the past few months, have surrounded him with love, laughter, and happy memories," the Lucchino family said in a statement shared by the Red Sox.

Larry Lucchino's passing is heartbreaking for so many. He changed sports with Janet Marie Smith Camden Yards. He saved Fenway and the Fens, and brought Theo Epstein with him. Look what he's done for Worcester. Brilliant, emotional. — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) April 2, 2024

He also served as chairman of the Jimmy Fund, the philantropic arm of the Dana-Farber Cancer Insititute. He was a three-time cancer survivor.

Before joining the Red Sox, Lucchino served as president of the Baltimore Orioles from 1988-1993 and president and CEO of the San Diego Padres from 1995-2001.

According to the Red Sox website, Lucchino was born in Pittsburgh, where he was was an All-City League basketball player and second baseman on the Pittsburgh city championship baseball team. He graduated with honors from Princeton University and then graduated from Yale Law School. At Princeton, he was a member of two Ivy League championship basketball teams. He held nine honorary degrees from Suffolk University, Boston University, Bryant University, New England School of Law, Anna Maria College, Palomar College, the University of Massachusetts Boston, Bentley University, and Assumption University.

Lucchino was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in May 2012, the National Italian-American Sports Hall of Fame and the Taylor Allderdice High School Hall of Fame in November 2013, the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame in May 2016, and the San Diego Padres Hall of Fame in July 2022.

He is survived by his brother Frank J. Lucchino, nephew F.J. Lucchino and niece Jennifer Lucchino, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as a younger nephew David L. Lucchino, who lives in Boston. He also is survived by seven grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Larry Lucchino Family Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or online at http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/LarryLucchino.