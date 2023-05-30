Georgetown Cupcake in Boston's Back Bay Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Back Bay cupcake shop with roots in the Washington, D.C., area has shut down.

According to a source, Georgetown Cupcake on Newbury Street is no longer in business, with its last day in operation apparently being May 25. A check on the website for the company shows that the Boston outlet has indeed been removed from the location page, showing only stores in Washington, D.C.; Bethesda, Maryland; and Atlanta, Georgia.

Georgetown Cupcake first opened its doors in the Back Bay in 2012.

The address for the now-closed Georgetown Cupcake was 83 Newbury Street, Boston, MA, 02116. The website for the company is at georgetowncupcake.com.