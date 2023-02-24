Gov. Healey Creating Advisory Council on Black Empowerment

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced Friday that she plans to create an advisory council on Black empowerment in the state.

This executive order she said she'll sign would appoint more than 30 Black leaders, including the head of the NAACP's Boston branch, to work on the panel, which would offer advice on issues related to the economic prosperity and wellbeing of Massachusetts’ Black community, according to a release from Healey's office.

She is expected to sign the order and appoint its members at the council's first meeting on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

“Massachusetts’ Black residents make tremendous contributions to our state, but far too often they face systemic barriers that hold them back from opportunity. Our administration is committed to bringing people together and centering equity in all that we do, and that requires ensuring that those who are most impacted by our policy have a seat at the decision-making table,” Healey said in a statement.

The members of the council will include: