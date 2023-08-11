Gov. Healey visits Merrimack Valley businesses damaged by flooding

Massachusetts' Merrimack Valley is continuing to recover from this week's flooding.

Gov. Maura Healey walked through businesses along High Street Friday, after Tuesday's floodwaters destroyed several buildings.

Healey visited Good Day Cafe in North Andover, then Jaime's Restaurant.

"You pay all this money for insurance and they don't cover anything," said Jaime Faria, one of several business owners who expressed frustrations dealing with the costs of repair.

The walkthrough comes just days after Healey signed the state budget of nearly $56 billion for 2024 fiscal year. The budget promises to make historic investments into several areas throughout the state, including climate resiliency.

"We proposed increasing funding for climate issues," Healey said. "We know this is playing out every single day."

In the past few days, Healey has visited several hard-hit areas throughout the state, including farms in central and western Massachusetts, and other areas in Billerica, Needham and Natick.

She plans to meet with local officials from those communities to figure out how to allocate state funds.

"Know that we want to do everything we can to maximize people's ability to recover," said Healey.

Emergency management crews tell NBC10 Boston that they plan to be in Merrimack Valley for at least the next four weeks, helping clean up the damage. Other business owners say it may be months before they can reopen.