Green Line service is disrupted in downtown Boston Monday as crews work to repair a cracked rail between Arlington and Boylston, the MBTA posted on X.

The agency said service was being held in both directions due to the issue. Riders can use the Orange Line as an alternative.

Green Line service is being held in both directions while track crews repair a cracked rail eastbound between Arlington and Boylston. — MBTA (@MBTA) November 13, 2023

The work was expected to be completed around 3 p.m.