Gronk cuts ribbon on new weight room for Boston school

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski spoke at a Boston high school and took part in a ribbon cutting for a state-of-the-art weight room on Wednesday.

Gronk came with his family to host the event at New Mission High School alongside Boston Public Schools and Mayor Michelle Wu .

“Just working out, staying active is huge as a kid. My brothers' kids are all active. We were all active growing up and I believe that’s why I’m here, where I am to this day,” Gronk said.

Gronk, a four-time Super Bowl champ, who played 11 seasons in the NFL and mostly here in New England is also the grand marshal for the upcoming 2024 Boston Marathon.

