Have $5.5 Million? You Could Buy an Entire Maine Neighborhood, Barns and All

Tired of nosy neighbors? Homeowners association a hassle? This recent real estate listing may be the answer to your neighborhood woes.

For $5.5 million, you can own an entire 50-acre hamlet in Gardiner, Maine. The 35,388-square-foot property is home to nine units, including four single-family homes, one two-family home and three apartments, according to the listing.

That adds up to 19 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, as well as garage space for at least 16 vehicles.

There are also two heated garages, several barns and even a church, according to the listing.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The complex was put together by a man who moved the buildings, some historic, to Gardiner mostly about 40 years ago, according to Boston.com.

Green Mountain College announced its closure in January 2019. The defunct liberal arts college and its 155 acres will go to auction on August 18 at 1 p.m., according to a news release from Maltz Auctions.