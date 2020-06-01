New England states are carrying out their reopening plans as coronavirus rates drop across the region.

Here is what different states can look forward to this week:

Massachusetts

Offices in Boston will begin to reopen Monday, one week after they began reopening throughout the rest of the state.

Mayor Marty Walsh on Thursday released guidelines and recommendations for public and private businesses, employers and landlords as the state continues to reopen in phases.

The recommendations include social distancing, proper hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting and staffing operations and are in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

This comes after the reopening of hair salons and barbershops last week.

Mayor Walsh on Thursday announced the cancellation of the 2020 Boston Marathon. This is the first time in over 100 years that the event has been canceled.

In a COVID-19 update. Mass. Gov. Baker announces he will issue an order to to allow phase 2 businesses to start bringing back employees.

New Hampshire

Governor Chris Sununu on Friday announced the extension of the Granite State's stay-at-home order. The order now ends on June 15.

This comes as two hospitals in Manchester announced on Saturday an investigation of clusters of patients and staff who had tested positive for coronavirus. Both hospitals are working to determine the source and scope of the exposure those individuals may have had.

On Monday, spas and salons will be permitted to offer services such as manicures, pedicures and massages.

Customers will be required to wait in their cars until they are texted to enter the building. Customers and clients alike will be required to wear face coverings.

Those participating in behind-the-wheel driver's education will be required to wear face coverings. All classes, with the exception of on the road sessions, will remain online.

There are no set dates yet for the approved recommendations.

Spas and salons offering manicures, pedicures and massages will be allowed to reopen Monday in New Hampshire under the state's reopening plan.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo last week announced the Ocean State would move to Phase 2 of its reopening plan this Monday, just three weeks after the state's stay-at-home order was lifted.

During this phase, a greater amount of people will be allowed into retail stores at one time, personal care businesses such as salons, barbershops and nail salons are allowed to reopen and gyms can reopen.

Additionally, youth sports programs will resume on Monday. However, league play and organized competitions will not be permitted.

Restaurants that wish to open indoor dining spaces will be able to do so, but only at 50% capacity and by reservation-only. Customers and staff will be required to wear facial coverings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In a COVID-19 update, Gov. Gina Raimondo provides an update on summer camp openings.

Maine

Maine will also enter Phase 2 of its reopening plan on Monday.

Beaches and parks will continue the reopening processes during this phase, as summer approaches.

Additionally, more restaurants will be permitted to reopen. However, Gov. Janet Mills on Friday announced that not all restaurants would be allowed to have dine-in customers on June 1, as she had originally planned.

Due to this delay, restaurants in southern Maine and Androscoggin County are not allowed to have dine-in customers, disappointing business owners.

Some restaurant owners in parts of Maine are voicing their frustrations after Gov. Janet Mills delayed the dine-in option in the state's reopening plan.

Connecticut

Hair salons, barber shops and casinos in Connecticut will reopen Monday.

Salons and barber shops are required to follow sanitation and safety guidelines.

Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun, the state's two tribal casinos, will reopen Monday, despite Gov. Ned Lamont saying he wanted casinos to remain closed for longer as the state moves through stages of reopening.

Foxwoods said temperature checks will be done with thermal cameras and anyone with a temperature of over 100.4 will not be allowed inside.

Anyone who is not feeling well or is in an “at-risk” category is asked to stay home.

Capacity will be limited to 25 percent, masks are required and guests are asked to remain six to 10 feet away from others.

Connecticut hair salons that have been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic are allowed to reopen today. Sherry Bronson, the owner of Trey's Barbershop in Southington, explains what how they prepared for reopening.

Vermont

As of Friday, hairstylists and barbers were allowed to reopen their businesses in the Green Mountain State in the newest phase of the reopening process.

Both clients and stylists are expected to follow a strict set of guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Customers are required to maintain an appropriate distance between one another. They are also required to book appointments beforehand.

There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths total in the state.