‘Horrific': NH Man Seriously Injured After Being Gored by Bull

A 58-year-old man has been seriously injured after being gored by a bull in New Hampshire.

Brentwood police said two bulls escaped and were found at nearby Meadow’s Mirth Farm around 8 p.m. Saturday.

"They charged at me a couple times, but I was far enough away and it was mostly just posturing. One was particularly tense, the other was a lot more friendly so I was just trying to calm the situation," said Josh Jennings, the owner of Meadows Mirth Farm.

The owner and police arrived, with police helping to block traffic. Another person got involved and did not listen to instructions to stay back, police said.

He took hold of the bull’s horns and then was gored. He was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Police said they had to shoot the bulls, which appeared to be preparing to attack again.

"It was a horrific situation, but the officers made the right call for the public safety at large. The bulls had already injured this individual and they charged another individual,” Brentwood police Chief Ellen Arcieri said, adding that police were also concerned that the bulls could get out onto nearby Route 125.