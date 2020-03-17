How You Can Help During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Major non-profit organizations in the Greater Boston area are stepping up to help those less fortunate amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Among the nonprofits that have announced ways to help those most impacted by both the health and financial impacts of COVID-19 are the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley, the Boston Foundation, the Boston Resiliency Fund and the American Red Cross.

The Boston Resiliency Fund said it is offering one-time operating grants which will provide food to the city's children and seniors; technology to Boston Public Schools for remote learning; and support for health workers and first responders.

The Boston Foundation announced the establishment of the COVID-19 Response Fund which aims to "rapidly deploy flexible resources or organizations in Greater Boston that working with communities disproportionately affected by the outbreak."

The United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley announced they have established the COVID-19 Family Support Fund, which will help hourly and low-wage workers during the epidemic.

"We will mobilize our broad network of nonprofit agencies throughout the region to provide a flexible source of cash assistance to help families weather the COVID-19 crisis. These agencies have a proven and long track record of working with United Way to administer flexible emergency assistance for families impacted by income disruption. One time grants of up to $2000 will be made to help families impacted by the COVID-19 crisis meet their basic food, childcare or housing needs," read a statement on the United Way's website.

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross is asking for blood donations as the coronavirus outbreak "threatens the availability of the on's supply."

The organization said because blood drives have been canceled across the country, there have been 86,000 fewer donations. Those looking to donate can do so by visiting the Red Cross website or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.