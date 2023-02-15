Local

nantucket

Human Jaw Bone Found on Nantucket Beach, DA Says

More details about the bone weren't immediately available, including whether the person it belonged to is believed to have been killed

By Asher Klein

Getty Images

A bone, believed to be a human's jaw, was found Monday on a beach on Nantucket, officials said.

Nantucket police and the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office are investigating the discovery of the human remains, prosecutors said Wednesday.

More details about the bone weren't immediately available, including whether the person it belonged to is believed to have been killed.

Dr. Tim Lepore, who works as Nantucket's medical examiner, told the Nantucket Current he examined the bone and found it had two implants.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

nantucketdeath investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us