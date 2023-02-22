Significant Delays on I-93 in Canton Due to Truck Crash, Fuel Spill

Two trucks crashed on Interstate 93 northbound in Canton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning, causing significant delays on the highway.

The crash happened near Exit 2, and caused a fuel spill, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said. All northbound lanes were shut down just before 8 a.m. The right lane was reopened as of 8:17 a.m.

Tractor trailer vs tractor trailer crash with fuel spill in #Canton on I-93-NB near exit 2. All NB lanes are currently closed. Seek alt route and expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 22, 2023

Massachusetts State Police said as of around 8:30 a.m. that the ramp from I-95 northbound to I-93 northbound was closed due to the crash. Police called the spill "significant" and said that there will be a long clean up.

#MAtraffic Rt93 NB south of Exit 2 in Canton is closed. Also the ramp from 95 NB to 93 NB is closed. This is due to 2 tractor trailers colliding and rupturing the diesel saddle bag on one of the units. The spill is significant and will be a long clean up. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/n9xfTKyFle — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 22, 2023

Drivers have been asked to find an alternate route.