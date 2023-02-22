Local

Significant Delays on I-93 in Canton Due to Truck Crash, Fuel Spill

Police called the fuel spill "significant" and said that there will be a long clean up

By Matt Fortin

Two trucks crashed on Interstate 93 northbound in Canton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning, causing significant delays on the highway.

The crash happened near Exit 2, and caused a fuel spill, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said. All northbound lanes were shut down just before 8 a.m. The right lane was reopened as of 8:17 a.m.

Massachusetts State Police said as of around 8:30 a.m. that the ramp from I-95 northbound to I-93 northbound was closed due to the crash. Police called the spill "significant" and said that there will be a long clean up.

Drivers have been asked to find an alternate route.

