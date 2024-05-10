Illegal liposuction performed at home in Somerville, police say

A person who underwent an illegal liposuction procedure at a home in Somerville, Massachusetts, had to seek out medical care after returning home, according to police in neighboring Everett.

Everett police said a patient who lives in their city went home after the procedure, which took place at a private home. That person ended up at a Cambridge Health Alliance facility. Their condition was not immediately clear.

Somerville police deferred to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the DA for more information.

Sabrina Cavileri says she lives near the victim and never expected anything like this.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"It's awful," she said. "I don't know who would trust someone doing it from a house, but either way, it's just a sad situation."

No further information was immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.