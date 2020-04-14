Inspired by Social Media, Charlestown Volunteers Sew Masks for the Vulnerable

When Charlestown resident Amanda Zettel heard a local assisted living facility was in need of face masks, she jumped into action.

Zettel, president of the Charlestown’s Preservation Society, dusted off her sewing machine and put out a call to action on social media.

And many people answered that call. Within days, the masks were rolling in.

“I think we have 30 volunteers," Zettel told NBC10 Boston. "We've made about 300 masks, which is one per resident and staff at four of our buildings in Charlestown.”

Their work comes as local and federal officials urge people to practice social distancing and to wear protective masks when they go outside.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh issued new guidance Sunday for residents as the city battles the coronavirus.

She said volunteers have gotten creative with materials, using dinner napkins and even cutting up old bed linens -- and they aren't stopping there. As long as they have fabric, she said, they’ll keep sewing and are even handing masks out to people on the street.

Zettel said the volunteers need help, too.

One of the places to benefit is the Kennedy Center, where the programs include a grab-and-go meal site for families in need and a home-care program. These masks will now help protect the workers there providing critical help.

There are about 80-100 children and families coming daily for food Monday through Friday and the home care staff are working in the community seven days a week, Zettel said.

If you'd like to help, visit the 02129 Neighbor Alliance or email hello@02129NeighborAlliance.org.