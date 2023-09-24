decision 2024

@Issue extra: 1-on-1 with Marianne Williamson

Williamson spoke with NBC10’s Jeff Saperstone about why she’s challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination and more

By TJ Killilea and Jeff Saperstone

NBC Universal, Inc.

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is returning to New Hampshire next week for a four-day campaign swing.

It starts Sunday, Oct. 1, when Williamson meets with voters in Franconia. She’ll also meet with students at the University of New Hampshire in Durham Sunday, and students at Franklin Pierce in Rindge and Keene State on Monday, Oct. 2.

Full details on her visit are available on our campaign tracker.

Recently, Williamson spoke with NBC10’s Jeff Saperstone about why she’s challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination, proposals to reform the Supreme Court, the war in Ukraine, reforming technology platforms like AI and her plans for gun control.

