It's Truck Day! Red Sox equipment leaving for spring training

It is a day Boston baseball fans always look forward to. Monday marks the unofficial start of the upcoming Red Sox season.

It's Truck Day at Fenway. All of the team's equipment will be packed onto a big rig outside Fenway Park. The next stop is Fort Myers, Florida, where the Red Sox will kick off spring training later this month.

The crews will load some very interesting things on the truck, including 20,400 baseballs, 1,100 bats, 20 cases of bubble gum and 60 cases of sunflower seeds.

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb. 14, and the first full team workout is five days later. The first game against Northeastern University is on Feb. 23, and the season opener against the Seattle Mariners is scheduled for March 28.