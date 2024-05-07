Canton connections arise in Karen Read trial, witness testimony continues

Witness testimony resumes Tuesday in the trial of Karen Read.

The defense is beginning to make connections between the parties involved and the Canton Police Department.

Read is charged with second-degree murder in the 2022 death of her boyfriend. He was found in the snow outside fellow Boston Police Officer Brian Albert's home in Canton. Prosecutors say Read hit O'Keefe with her SUV, while Read says she has been framed in a wide-ranging coverup. Read has pleaded not guilty and is free on bond.

Day 5 of the trial included testimony from Canton police officers, including discussion of how they collected evidence and whether there was a conflict of interest. Read is the accused of hitting and killing O’Keefe with her SUV, leaving him to die. She says she’s not guilty and claims law-enforcement conspired to frame her.

However, as testimony progresses, Read's defense team is poking holes in the credibility of the investigating officers from Canton police.

"We did not want to go on any investigative interviews because one of our best investigator's name is Kevin Albert. He's the property owner's brother and we didn't think it would be appropriate if we were on those interviews questioning family members," said Canton Police Lt. Paul Gallagher, who was first witness to take the stand on Monday.

O'Keefe's body was found on Albert's lawn hours after he hosted a party O'Keefe was invited to. As Gallagher testified, they didn't go inside, instead to question anyone, recusing themselves citing families ties and no probable cause — despite finding O'Keefe dead in the snow with signs of trauma.

Gallagher also said he had never processed a crime scene in the snow until this one. He said this was the first time he had used a leaf blower at a crime scene. He also confirmed that Canton police used red Solo cups provided by a member of the Canton Police Department who lived near the scene, and a Stop and Shop bag to store it because they didn't have the right supplies.

Read's lawyers saw this as a small victory, pointing out that Canton police's evidence could have been cross contaminated and was disturbed by the conflicts of interests between officers and the Albert family.

"Extremely, extremely concerned. that’s been the heartbeat of this case from the very beginning," said Alan Jackson, Read's defense attorney.

After jury dismissal, we heard testimony from a sergeant who did go into the Albert home, and the defense wants to discuss an older case where that same sergeant was involved with the Albert family.

Katie McLaughin accused of perjury by defense

Prior to the start of testimony on Monday, defense attorney David Yannetti said new information came to light over the weekend showing that McLaughlin perjured herself.

He said McLaughlin and Caitlin Albert were more than just acquaintances, as they were both on the same high school track team and new photos emerged showing them together, including one at a baby shower in June of 2021, about eight months before O'Keefe's death.

A bombshell accusation to start off week two of testimony in the Karen Read murder trial. Defense attorney David Yanetti claiming Canton firefighter Katie McLaughlin lied on the stand during her testimony last week. This came before the first witness of the day took the stand.

"It's very clear that Katie McLaughlin perjured herself," Yannetti said.

He asked for a ruling on the admissability of the photos prior to Caitlin Albert taking the stand, which prosecutors said is expected happen sometime midweek. Judge Beverly Cannone said she will address the issue either Monday or Tuesday.

Canton Police Sgt. Sean Goode testifies

The day's second witness was Goode, the Canton police sergeant and shift supervisor on the day of O'Keefe's death. He took the stand just before the lunch break around 12:30 p.m.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally started by asking about police dispatch procedures and the difference between 911 calls.

Goode recalled receiving a 911 call from a woman around 5 a.m. asking if they had locked up anyone, because the person in question had been out with friends and didn't come home. He didn't know who the caller was at the time, but upon being called to Fairview Road later that morning, he learned that the 911 caller from earlier in the evening was from Kerry Roberts.

The prosecution then played the 911 call from Roberts, who could be heard saying "My friend's boyfriend didn't come home last night." Goode can be heard on the call saying they hadn't locked anybody up.

A second 911 call from Jennifer McCabe about an hour later was then played. This call was more frantic. Goode asked if anyone can do CPR, and McCabe could then be heard whispering, "I think he's gone." An ambulance with siren could be heard arriving in the background.

After the lunch break, Goode returned to the stand, with Lally playing the sergeant's police cruiser dashcam footage showing his response to the scene on the day of O'Keefe's death. The footage shows him arriving and Read and several others at the scene.

"It was a chaotic scene. People were just walking in and out," Goode said.

He said he spoke with McCabe and Read at the scene. He said the wind was howling so loudly that it was difficult to hear what people were saying. He described Read as "confused, hysterical, in shock" and said she was yelling out, asking if O'Keefe was dead.

Goode said he then brought Read into the back of the police cruiser and asked her if she had driven there, to which she responded, "I think so."

He went on to describe why Read was eventually hospitalized under what's known as a Section 12 — her father relayed to police that she was frantic on the phone and wanted to end her life.

Goode testified about going into the house to investigate: "We have no idea why John O'Keefe is laying on the front lawn of the house … we need to figure out what happened last night, that night." He had never been in the house, he said; he looked into the dining room while talking to Brian and Nicole Albert.

When Gallagher arrived, Goode testified, the lieutenant said the scene needed to be sealed off and came up with the idea to use a leaf blower because the snow was falling so fast. Goode said that he "shot back to my residence and grabbed my own" after five or seven minutes, and that, by using it, they revealed blood and shards of a drinking glass.

After that, it was the defense's turn to question him, and Yannetti started by establishing several facts: that he went to school with sister-in-law of one of the Alberts as well as the sister of Michael Proctor, the lead state police investigator at the scene, and that he's familiar with the Albert family, and has been friends with Kevin Albert.

They discussed the fact that Canton police recused themselves from the investigation at some point — Goode said he'd finished his paperwork when he was told, though he noted that, given that O'Keefe died, state police would handle the case, his first homicide case, regardless.

Yannetti then turned to Brian Higgins, an agent for the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives who was reportedly at the Fairview Road home the night before O'Keefe was found dead and a friend of Brian Albert. Higgins worked out of the Canton police department, Goode testified, in a unique arrangement.

While Goode was on duty the night O'Keefe was killed, he saw Higgins enter the police station about 1:30 a.m., Goode testified. He didn't know why he was there or where he was coming from, but said it wasn't unusual to see him at 1:30 in the morning on a weekend and wasn't sure how long he was at the station.

Yannetti jumped ahead to Goode's response to the home on Fairview, which they established the officer knew belonged to Brian Albert — he'd been there before, for a police report with now-Det. Sgt. Michael Lank.

Yannetti asked if Goode examined the cellar of the home — a significant unanswered question in the defense's theory of the case — and Goode confirmed he never examined it.

He agreed it was a chaotic scene and that Read appeared to be in distress, screaming by the time he got to the home. He also said he never heard her say "I hit him."

Goode recalled officers scouring on the ground for evidence with the help of the leaf blower and investigators' hands and feet, looking for "anything" while they work, though, when pressed, noted they didn't find the pieces of Read's broken taillight that would later be found at the house or O'Keefe's missing shoe.

Goode also said, when asked, that no officer guarded the crime scene for hte two hours they were there, and that there was no protocol for putting up a tent to keep the scene from the elements.

Yannetti also asked about two apparent omissions from Goode's report: Brian Albert's name was the only one not spelled out in the report, and Higgins' address was listed as that of the Canton Police Department.

"Did you omit Brian Albert's first name to mask the fact that he was involved" Yannetti said.

"No," Albert replied.

When asked why Higgins' address was given as the 1492 WAshington Street, he said, "I dunno."

That ended up being Higgins' last set of questions for the day.

Det. Sgt. Michael Lank interviewed without jury

After the jury was excused for the day, the defense and prosecution took turns questioning Lank in a process known as voir dire — Cannone will rule on whether his background, which was a subject of the conversation, may be discussed during his testimony.

Lank was questioned by Jackson, saying he knows Tim and Chris Albert from childhood, and that he has a civil relationship with Brian Albert. They went through an altercation involving Chris Albert and a pair of brothers about two decades ago that led to punches thrown and criminal and civil proceedings over the brothers' allegations that Lank assaulted the brothers.

That case was settled; he testified in the criminal case.

While the incident began Albert "approached my vehicle and stated that he had been in an altercation earlier in the night with one of the" brothers, Lank testified later that "it had nothing to do with it being Chris Albert," and that he would have conducted himself the same way with someone else.

Jackson also asked about a hit-and-run case involving Tim Albert, who, Lank testified, he traced from the scene of a crash to the Fairview home outside of which, years later, O'Keefe's body would be found. Lank and his partner interviewed Albert, but didn't conduct a breathalyzer or field sobriety test.

"We spoke with him and he gave an explanation," Lank said, agreeing it was something to the effect of him being sorry and panicking. They would later charge him with a misdemeanor, he recalled.

After Lank was excused, Jackson said the experience of Lank's "shows how long they've been involved with each other … how deep the ties run" between him and the Albert family, and that jurors should be able to weigh the fact that Lank was "the very first officer to walk in that front door," where he knew he would find the homeowners and possibly other witnesses, and interviewed them without recording it.

For the prosecution, Lally said "there is no actual relevancy to any of this," creating a "trial within a trial." But Cannone said she disagreed, though she wanted to review police reports from one of the cases before ruling.

Following Friday's jury site view, the first witness to take the stand was Greg Woodbury, a lieutenant/paramedic with the Canton Fire Department. Like the other firefighters and paramedics who have taken the stand previously, he testified about his recollection about the response to O'Keefe's death back in January of 2022.

Woodbury described Read's demeanor when emergency personnel arrived at the scene, saying she appeared "very distraught, very upset" and was resistant to the idea of being taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, saying she didn't need any assistance.

First responders say Karen Read was distraught as they tried to treat her boyfriend John O'Keefe when he was found in the snow, to the point that they wrote a Section 12 emergency order for her involuntary commitment, concerned for her safety.

Around 2:30 p.m., another Canton firefighter/paramedic, Daniel Whitley, took the stand. Like the other firefighters before him, he testified about the snowy weather on the night of the response and what he saw when he arrived at the scene. He also testified about Read's demeanor and attempts to get her to agree to be taken to the hospital.

He also detailed Read's behavior in the ambulance on their way to the hospital and upon arrival at the hospital.

"She was giving the nurses a hard time," Whitley said, noting that Read didn't want to wear a hospital gown or give a urine sample.

Canton firefighter/paramedic Jason Becker was next up to testify, and also spoke of the initial response to the scene and how Read was distraught. She reportedly told Becker that she had just performed CPR on O'Keefe, and had blood on her face, around her mouth and on her neck.

The trial is expected to last up to eight weeks, with full days on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and half days on Tuesdays and Thursdays.