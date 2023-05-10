Large Brush Fire Burning Next to Road in Everett

A large brush fire is burning next to a road in Everett, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Aerial footage from the scene shows significant flames and smoke on the side of Mystic View Road, near Route 16. Multiple fire trucks can be seen responding.

The smoke can be seen on weather radar, according to First Alert meteorologist Tevin Wooten.

I've shown you how fires in Western Canada are creating hazy sunrises+sunsets. Today, a fire that broke out near Everett is carrying a large plume of smoke toward Revere Beach. The smoke is so dense/high it was detected on radar. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/vb6spz6wYu — Tevin Wooten (@TevinWooten) May 10, 2023

More details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.