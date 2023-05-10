Local

Large Brush Fire Burning Next to Road in Everett

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A large brush fire is burning next to a road in Everett, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Aerial footage from the scene shows significant flames and smoke on the side of Mystic View Road, near Route 16. Multiple fire trucks can be seen responding.

The smoke can be seen on weather radar, according to First Alert meteorologist Tevin Wooten.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

