‘Large fight' breaks out after Worcester baseball game, teen and 2 adults charged

A baseball game in Worcester, Massachusetts, ended in a brawl Monday night, and now three people, including a teenager who was tased by police, are facing charges.

Worcester police say they were called to Kendrick Field on Brooks Street around 7: 30 p.m. for a report of a large fight after a baseball game. The grapple had already broken up by the time officers arrived, but police learned the altercation had occurred as the players were shaking hands on the field.

According to police, the brawl involved players and family members. One man suffered minor injuries when he was tackled to the ground, and he was evaluated by paramedics at the scene.

As officers continued to investigate, police say, a small group of family members started to walk aggressively toward the area after a relative told them that he was punched by someone on the field.

Police say the family appeared to be agitated and was asking where the person was who punched their relative. Then, a 17-year-old boy in the family charged toward a group on the field.

An officer chased after the teen, repeatedly telling him to stop, police say. The officer then placed himself between the teen and the other party to protect the group, while the teen allegedly continually tried to get past the officer while clenching his fists.

According to police, the officer tried to grab onto the teen but he escaped his grasp, and the situation continued to escalate to the point where the officer gave the teen a warning that he would be tased.

Police allege the officer perceived that the teen was about to run past him to assault the group, so he deployed his taser to stop what they believed to be an impending assault.

The Worcester Police Department says the teen was charged with two counts of assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace. Two adults, a 22-year-old and a 45-year-old, both from Worcester, will be summonsed for assault and battery as a result of the investigation, police added.