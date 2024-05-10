Bear spotted wandering neighborhoods in Lincoln

Police in Lincoln, Massachusetts, are warning residents to take precautions after a black bear was spotted this week.

The animal bear was sighted several times in the area north of Trapelo Road, in the area of Lexington, Page and Lincoln roads.

Residents are urged to bring in any food and trash, and to use caution with pets or when exercising outside.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police have been notified.

Sightings of black bears in eastern Massachusetts have become more common in recent years. They are generally wary and not aggressive toward humans, according to the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. They can become a nuisance when they become accustomed to finding food sources near humans. If you see a bear in your neighborhood, you can try to scare it off by yelling or making a lot of noise.