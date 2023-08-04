Loved ones call for answers in 21-year-old mom's deadly stabbing on Boston Common

It has been two weeks since a fatal stabbing took place outside the Park Street MBTA station at Boston Common, and friends and family say they want the person responsible to be caught.

Family and friends say the victim, 21-year-old Jazreanna Sheppard-Gonzalez, was working hard for her young son and thinking about a career in nursing.

"She was beautiful," said close friend Carolina Tejada. "Genuine, very kind, very smart."

Tejada is also the godmother to Sheppard-Gonzalez's 2-year-old boy.

"She's still here with me," said Tejada. "I feel her every day, her life was taken way too soon."

The Boston Police Department has not revealed any possible motive for the crime on July 20.

There was a major police presence by the Boston Police Department around the subway stop, with areas taped off and investigators working on the case.

"For her to be gone so quickly at a young age, it breaks my heart," said the victim's cousin, Theisha Allen. "I'm very torn apart. I'm lost, I'm at a loss for words, I'm confused, I have questions, I want to know why, why this happened."

Friends and family have no idea who would have wanted to harm the young mom.

"It makes me sick to my stomach," said Tejada. "You're out there, you know what you did."

Police said Thursday there have been no new developments in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting "TIP" to 27463.