Lowell man convicted of woman's 2020 murder

A Massachusetts man was found guilty Friday of a murder that happened in Lowell three years ago.

On the afternoon of June 23, 2020, 23-year-old Deija Mendez of Boston was fatally shot in the front seat of an SUV on Coral Street.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said Friday that 23-year-old Xavier DeJesus of Lowell had been convicted of second-degree murder, as well as four firearm charges.

DeJesus was arrested in Fall River the month after the shooting.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Deija Mendez, 23 of Boston, was shot and killed on Coral Street in Lowell Tuesday afternoon, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

"In this case, the defendant fired a gun at 3:30 in the afternoon in a densely populated area killing an innocent young woman. His actions also put all others who live and travel in that neighborhood at risk," District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement. "This type of random gun violence cannot be tolerated nor can it be used to terrorize neighborhoods. We are resolute in our commitment to addressing gun violence and to hold accountable those who engage in these dangerous crimes."

DeJesus is due back in Middlesex Superior Court Monday for a sentencing hearing.