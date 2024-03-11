Luxury home in Lynnfield hits the market for $2.7 million

In Lynnfield, a family-friendly suburb 17 miles north of Boston, a massive home on an acre of wooded land has hit the market this week.

Built in 2006 with an exterior of wood and stone, the house has impressive curb appeal and it’s situated at the end of a cul-de-sac for plenty of privacy. The landscaping sets off the residence beautifully. And the interior is every bit as handsome as the outside.

With nearly 6,000 square feet of living area, there’s space and functionality for family members to spread out across the household. There’s also ample space for entertaining.

Nikki Martin Group at Compass is listing the four bedroom, five bathroom property for $2.749 million.. It’s a house bathed in light and it’s totally turnkey. Its crisp color palette and large room size ensure that any style of furniture could work here. The house has been staged by Hollow Homes Staging and Interiors.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal