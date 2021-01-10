Local

Emmy Rose

Maine Fishing Boat Owner Says It's Not at Fault for Sinking

The Emmy Rose, based in Portland, Maine, sank off Provincetown in November when it was en route to Gloucester, Massachusetts.

NBC Universal, Inc.

The owner of a Maine boat carrying four fishermen that sank off Cape Cod last fall has asked a court to declare it is not at fault.

The owner of the 82-foot Emmy Rose wants a Maine federal court judge to declare that it is not liable for damages in the sinking.

The owner, Boat Aaron and Melissa Inc., said there was no problem with the boat when it headed out to sea, calling the vessel "seaworthy, tight, staunch, strong, and fit."

Local

New Hampshire 42 mins ago

‘Really Devastating': NH Family Pleads for Return of Boy's Stolen Stuffed Animal

New England Patriots 2 hours ago

Trump to Award Bill Belichick the Medal of Freedom

The boat sank off Provincetown in November when it was en route to Gloucester, Massachusetts.

The Emmy Rose, based in Portland, Maine, sank off Provincetown on Monday when it was en route to Gloucester, Massachusetts.

The four men lost at sea were Robert Blethen; Jeff Matthews; Michael Porper and Ethan Ward.

No lawsuits have yet been filed against the owner over the sinking.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Emmy RoseMaineCape CodCoast GuardGloucester
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us